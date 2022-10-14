SunRail to reopen Osceola County stations after Hurricane Ian damage

Aerials show the damage on the SunRail tracks near Kissimmee station.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – SunRail said it will reopen two of its Osceola County stations on Monday after repairing tracks damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The Kissimmee and Poinciana stations were closed after the ground under a section of the railroad track washed away during the hurricane about two weeks ago.

[TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

Intense flooding from Ian damaged train tracks in Kissimmee. A tree was also uprooted

Part of a tree also fell on the tracks.

Commuter rail passengers had to be bused to and from the Kissimmee and Poinciana stations in order to catch the train.

The Florida Department of Transportation said all the repair work is now done, so all 16 stations will operate on a normal schedule, from DeBary to Poinciana.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: