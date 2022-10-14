Stetson University hosts U.S. naturalization event in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stetson University is set to host a U.S. naturalization ceremony Tuesday at its campus in DeLand, which will see 39 people be sworn in as new U.S. citizens, according to the school.

The 39 people, who come from and represent 29 different countries, will partake in the ceremony at Lee Chapel near 421 N. Woodland Blvd., university officials said in a release.

Stetson University President Christopher Roellke and recently naturalized Associate Professor Hari Pulapaka are set to speak at the event, the release shows.

The League of Women Voters is expected to attend to register new citizens and anyone else interested, according to the release.

According to the university, this event will mark the first naturalization ceremony at the campus since 2016, after which officials announced a hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 2-2:30 p.m. Parking will be available in lots around Elizabeth Hall.

