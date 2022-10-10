VIDEO: 8 skydivers over 80 years old set world record in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – Eight skydivers set the world record for the largest formation of jumpers over 80 years old in Volusia County on Friday, according to Skydive DeLand.

The team of eight set the Jumpers Over Eighty Society (JOES) record on their fourth attempt, the company said in a release. According to the JOES, the previous record was six jumpers in 2012 out of Eloy, Arizona.

[TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

“Achieving our goal to break and set the new world record for the largest formation of jumpers over the age of 80 is a testament to the teamwork, experience and skill of the team members and support staff,” said Cliff Davis, one of the eight jumpers.

The record-setting jump was part of a three-day event for the International Skydiving Hall of Fame Celebration at Skydive DeLand, the release reads. The company said it provided the plane and multiple photographers to verify the record-setting jump by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Cliff Davis was one of eight people to set a world record for largest formation of jumpers over 80 years old. (Dean Nordstedt)

“Many of us have made significant contributions to the modern sport of skydiving over the years, and we are all proud to represent our sport with a demonstration that illustrates how the skills and expertise of our team is timeless and are always evolving,” Davis said.

Skydive DeLand said the jumpers were from all over the U.S., most starting more than 60 years ago, when the sport was still starting out.

Alongside Davis, the other jumpers involved in the record were Walt Green, Scotty Gallen, Woody McKay, Sky Humanski, Paul Hinen, Ted Williams and Jim Culhane.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: