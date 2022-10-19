Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend.

A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Police said residents should expect traffic congestion on the beachside along Atlantic Avenue and at the bridges over the Intracoastal Waterway.

On the mainland, police said they expect possible congestion on International Speedway Boulevard, Nova Road and U.S. Highway 1.

All bridges will remain open over the weekend, but if bridges become congested, residents are asked to use the Main Street bridge, police said.

Daytona Beach police announced that additional law enforcement will be on hand to help with traffic management and keeping the community safe.

This won’t be the first unsanctioned truck event in the Daytona Beach area. Several events have popped up over the years, causing problems for residents and law enforcement.

The Volusia County Sheriff now has the ability to enact a special event zone with enhanced penalties for breaking noise ordinances, traffic laws and vehicle specifications.

As provided by Florida law, Sheriff Chitwood is designating a SPECIAL EVENT ZONE for this weekend’s potential unpermitted Trucktoberfest event in the Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores areas. Details: https://t.co/YzZ2jJ1yB4 @DaytonaBchPD @DBShoresPS pic.twitter.com/2favRVm1g0 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 19, 2022

The sheriff can also go after the promoter for not getting a permit for an event.

Daytona Beach police said the county declared the beachside a special event zone for the duration of the event and that signs will be posted accordingly.

