Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man in a silver SUV approached him at a bus stop near 3rd Avenue in unincorporated Clermont around 8:30 a.m., the release shows.

According to the boy, the man knew his name and told the boy to get into the vehicle, deputies said.

The boy said he called his mother and ran to a neighbor’s home, where he waited until the bus arrived, according to investigators. A witness also saw the SUV and watched the boy run away from it, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is adding extra patrols at bus stops in the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101.

