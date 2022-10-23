83º

Breast cancer survivors start nonprofit to help women get through treatment

Holly Tritschler joins News 6′s Justin Warmoth on ‘The Weekly’

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month — a disease that affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. Getting diagnosed no doubt uproots someone’s life, but those daily needs and expenses are still there on top of treatment. That’s where the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida steps in to help. Holly Tritschler, a breast cancer survivor herself, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to explain how her nonprofit makes life a little easier for patients.

“The aim of this nonprofit is not necessarily to provide money and support in terms of the medical expenses, we’re there for all the other kinds of expenses,” Tritschler said. “What we try to offer with our organization is money to pay the utility bills, money for gas, car payments, rent, things that your children may need, the things that all of sudden when you get that diagnosis, you’re overwhelmed with.”

Justin Warmoth joined News 6 in February 2013 as our Brevard County reporter. In March of 2016, after anchoring the weekend mornings since August of 2015, Justin was promoted to weekday morning anchor. You can catch him Monday through Friday mornings from 5-7 a.m. and at noon.

