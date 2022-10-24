‘Hamilton’ in Orlando: Dr. Phillips Center to give over 1,200 students and families an opportunity to experience the multi-award-winning Broadway musical.

A view inside the acoustically perfect Steinmetz Hall at its grand opening in downtown Orlando on Friday, Jan. 14, 2021. The third phase completes the original design of the $613 million performing arts center. (Roberto Gonzalez/AP Images for Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

ORLANDO, Fla – In a community give-back effort, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will be treating more than 1,200 people including students, teachers, families, social service groups, first responders and veterans with a “Hamilton” experience.

This effort is part of a joined initiative of the Dr. Phillips Center along with private donors, corporate sponsors, and City of Orlando and Orange County officials. They raised $236,000 to fund this experience for the community.

“We are so thankful to the Dr. Phillips Center for offering our foster youth the opportunity to experience Hamilton. These experiences fuel a lifetime of enthusiasm for the arts and offer youth a broader and brighter outlook on life and their future,” said Robert Newkirk, Executive Director of the Foundation for Foster Children.

All beneficiaries will not only enjoy a “Hamilton” show, but also get free transportation and a special brunch or dinner including “Hamilton” trivia, a swag bag and access to an educational platform for students and teachers.

The first show part of the community initiative will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 27 with the participation from City of Orlando and Orange County officials. They selected the 264 beneficiaries from this day. Different selected groups will be attending the performances throughout Nov. 20.

Also, the Dr. Phillips Center will be hosting different adult organizations. Here are some of them:

Teachers’ Night courtesy of Chick-fil-A Greater Orlando Area with Orange County Public Schools.

First Responders’ Night sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union and Dr. Phillips Center with guests from Orlando Police Department, Orlando Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue and Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Veterans’ Night sponsored by VyStar Credit Union with guests from Camaraderie Foundation.

Guests from The Lighthouse Foundation courtesy of the Dr. Phillips Center.

This will mark the fifth time the Dr. Phillips Arts Center gives back to the community through Broadway experiences. They’ve treated beneficiaries with award-winning shows such as “Aladdin”, “Frozen”, “The Lion King,” and now “Hamilton”. To this date, they’ve contributed with nearly $15.2 million through education and community outreach initiatives.

“We built the performing arts center with everyone in our community in mind and are very intentional about creating initiatives that help us increase the accessibility to the arts with the support of great partners,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information on the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, visit their website.

