Happiest Concert on Earth: Broadway Disney princesses hit the Dr. Phillips Center stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Broadway Disney princesses are trading in castles for concert halls during their latest tour, which is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center this November.

“Disney Princess –The Concert,” which hits Orlando on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., is more than just a magical medley of more than 30 of the greatest hits of princesses and queens alike.

It stars Isabelle McCalla, Broadway’s Jasmine in “Aladdin,” Christy Altomare, Broadway’s original Anya in “Anastasia,” Syndee Winters, Broadway’s Nala in “The Lion King,” and Anneliese van der Pol, Broadway’s final Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” who not only sing the songs we all grew up with, but tell behind-the-scene stories detailing their journeys on stage and screen at Disney’s very own stomping grounds.

“You will get a Broadway caliber show. We’re celebrating 12 princesses and two queens from “Frozen” (with) the music, the animation and you get to hear a couple of behind-the-curtain stories of what our experience is like as the Disney princesses,” Winters said.

Sarah Uriarte Berry, who has brought her experience as Broadway’s Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” to previous tour stops, added its very fun to sing with other Disney princesses and not just as the sole heroine of a separate show.

“This time, we are all sharing the stage and supporting one another, and really sharing these strong princess moments, pushing kindness and courage and really, you know, giving everything that we have to the audience,” said Berry, whose role will be played by van der Pol for the Orlando stint of the tour.

These virtues represent just some of the fundamental tents of being a princess and the true magic of the concert.

“The heart of this show is women celebrating women,” McCalla added. “And that’s, I think, that’s something that the world needs right now. And it’s really exciting to put forward these independent strong, outspoken women that happened to be very sparkly and have tiaras.”

It’s what makes the communion with the audience even more special and the ultimate princess celebration, according to the stars.

Not only are they belting out classics like “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” but they’re celebrating the courage, kindness, love and optimism that each princess behind the song represents.

“It’s so surreal. My younger self would be so happy because when I was a little girl I used to sing “Part of your World” in every single pool I could find wearing my swimmies,” Altomare said. “So the fact that I get to sing, you know, Rapunzel on stage and get to really embody these characters that are so positive and can really shift and change people inside... even adults can hear again and be inspired by (them).”

It proves this isn’t just a concert for kids, but kids at heart.

“We luckily get to connect with audience members visually, we can make eye contact, and looking in the faces of little girls and little boys and whoever that look like us, and they see they see us making eye contact with them, and they light up. And it was in that moment that I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, this is powerful. This is responsibility. This is communion in a really wonderful way,’” McCalla said. “And I think that is the biggest celebration of all that... they get to see themselves represented and we get to share that love and joy and strength with them.”

