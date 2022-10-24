Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian

A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.

Back on Oct. 2, two line-workers were working to restore power in the Venetian Bay neighborhood when they were both shocked – one suffered minor injuries, but the other was knocked unconscious.

[TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]

Residents said they heard the boom, then ran to the nearest person they knew could help.

“I hear a very loud knock on my door and it was a neighbor saying someone was electrocuted. You need to run,” said Casey Shaw.

Shaw, a registered nurse, lives across Airport Road from the electric transformer box. After answering the door, she answered the call for help.

“I had never done CPR in the field before. I was always used to being in the ICU having monitors and doctors and everything around me, so it was very scary, but my instincts kicked in and I checked him for a pulse. Couldn’t feel a pulse,” she said.

Neighbors watched as Shaw started CPR on Zach Halpin.

“I saw someone laying there and someone ran, and I just saw her performing CPR and stuff, and I was like oh my gosh, someone knows what to do because I knew I didn’t,” said neighbor Victoria Coombs.

Shaw said thankfully, one of the other utility workers pulled a defibrillator out of his truck.

“He needed to be shocked, so we delivered a shock, and I continued CPR, switching off with another lineman until the paramedics got there,” she said.

Three weeks later, Halpin is now finally out of the hospital. His family told News 6 that 20% of his body was burned and he’s now working to regain mobility.

Zach Halpin, a lineman who was shocked when working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (Risa Halpin)

“He sent me a friend request on Facebook the other day, and I almost started crying because I was just so thrilled that he’s okay,” said Shaw.

Shaw, now hailed a hero in New Smyrna Beach, will be given a lifesaving award by the city’s fire chief on Tuesday.

“I don’t feel like I necessarily deserve it because I was just trying to help somebody, but I really am flattered and honored by the recognition,” she said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: