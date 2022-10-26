79º

13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Heritage Middle School, Volusia deputies say

Gun was not loaded, did not have a magazine, officials say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Unloaded handgun brought to Heritage Middle School by 13-year-old boy, deputies say. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the boy showed the gun to another student at the school on Monday.

Investigators said the child who saw the gun told his parent, who then reported the weapon to deputies.

According to a news release, the 13-year-old said he brought the gun to school because he had been bullied but had no intention of hurting anyone. The child said he got the gun from his parents’ bedroom closet and removed the magazine for safety.

The boy’s parents said the gun is always stored in a locked closet, but that it must have been left open inadvertently, according to the release.

Deputies said they confiscated the gun the boy brought to school and an additional handgun stored in that closet.

The 13-year-old faces a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.

