Another arrest made in attack on Sen. Marco Rubio canvasser

A man passing out flyers in a Florida neighborhood was attacked, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says.

Police announced the arrest of a man they say participated in the attack of a volunteer for Republican Sen. Marco Rubio’s campaign in Miami-Dade County, according to WPLG-TV.

Hialeah police said 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova was arrested Tuesday night after being located at Pine Tree Park in Miami Beach.

According to police, Casanova and Javier Lopez, 25, attacked a man Sunday who was canvassing for Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Police said while the victim was handing out flyers, the two suspects were blocking the sidewalk and the attack ensued.

Mugshot for 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

According to an arrest reports, Lopez “rushed the victim and threw him on the ground.”

Police said Casanova then “began to kick the victim on the head as he was on the ground” as Lopez began punching the victim.

According to authorities, a witness eventually pulled Casanova away from the victim, who then walked to his white Mercedes-Benz SUV, where he released two German Shepherds and walked them toward the victim, who was still on the ground.

Casanova’s arrest report states that he then ordered his dogs to attack and bite the victim.

Police said neighbors in the area heard the commotion and separated the men.

(L) Rubio tweet - (R) Javier Jesus Lopez (@marcorubio/MDCR)

Authorities said the victim was able to point out Lopez at the scene when officers arrived, but Casanova had fled the scene.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital for treatment.

Police said Lopez provided them information that led to Casanova’s arrest Tuesday.

Authorities initially said there was no indication the attack was politically driven, but in Casanova’s arrest report, it states that the victim told detectives in a sworn statement that Casanova told the victim he could not pass by because he was a Republican.

The victim told officers he attempted to walk around the suspects on the street to avoid any altercation, and police said surveillance video from the area corroborated the victim’s story.

Both Casanova and Lopez are facing aggravated battery charges.

