Local News

Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando

Over 40 artists will perform on 4 stages

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday.

Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun.

There will be four stages with over 40 artists performing.

“Each stage showcases the diversity of the Hispanic community and brings something unique to this great event. Vendors line the streets with everything from hot dogs to pinchos,” the event’s website reads.

Some of the performers include Gente De Zona, Kinito Méndez, Charlie Aponte and El Zafiro.

Tickets are required for guests 11 years and older.

The event runs from 1 to 9 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

