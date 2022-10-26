Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando

(Copyright (c) 2016 Florin Cnejevici/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday.

Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun.

There will be four stages with over 40 artists performing.

“Each stage showcases the diversity of the Hispanic community and brings something unique to this great event. Vendors line the streets with everything from hot dogs to pinchos,” the event’s website reads.

Some of the performers include Gente De Zona, Kinito Méndez, Charlie Aponte and El Zafiro.

Tickets are required for guests 11 years and older.

The event runs from 1 to 9 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

