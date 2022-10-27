Brevard County man, accused of strangling jogger, found incompetent to stand trial

COCOA, Fla. – A man accused of strangling a jogger earlier this year has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Logan Smith was 18 when he was arrested in January on attempted murder charges. He’s accused of using a belt to try to choke a jogger along Batavia Avenue in the Cocoa area.

According to a 911 call, the jogger was trying to fight off the attack and subdue Smith until law enforcement could arrive.

According to a filing in the 18th Judicial Circuit, an evaluation was completed in September which showed Smith was not competent, but it was possible that he could be restored to competency.

A spokesman for the prosecutors said they will carefully monitor the case and Smith.

“Our office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting Smith for this disturbing crime, as well as seeking any other available remedy to protect the community from the threat posed by his release,” said Todd Brown with the state attorney’s office.

