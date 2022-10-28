Emotional support mini-horse becomes newest Ocala police officer

Magic the miniature horse was sworn in as Ocala Police Department's latest officer.

OCALA, Fla. – A 2-foot-tall miniature horse became the newest addition to the Ocala police force, according to the police department.

In a release Thursday, police said the horse — dubbed “Magic” — was the first mini horse to be sworn in as an honorary police officer for the city of Ocala.

Magic, an emotional support horse, came courtesy of Gentle Carousel, a nonprofit focused on equine therapy programs for children, veterans and first responders who have experienced traumatic events, the release shows.

Police said that as a therapy horse, Officer Magic will also help out with some of the department’s outreach programs, including the Polar Patrol ice cream and R.E.A.D. literacy programs.

“Magic will help spread good will and build relationships between the police department and the community we serve,” Chief Mike Balken said. “With her friendly personality and adorable appearance, Magic is sure to be a hit with everyone she meets.”

