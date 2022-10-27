Video, photos: Gatorland animals enjoy pumpkins ahead of Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – The “Alligator Capitol of the World” is giving some of its animals, including alligators and crocodiles, some pumpkins to enjoy ahead of Halloween.

Gatorland said pumpkins are used as a form of enrichment.

The theme park has made it a tradition over the years to give some of its famous reptiles a pumpkin to chomp down on an enjoy. The alligators and crocodiles are not the only ones getting in on the fall fun.

Other animals in the park, including goats, birds, tortoises, capybara and wild cats, are getting some pumpkin snacks to enjoy.

Gatorland is currently hosting its “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” Halloween event.

The weekend event features a number of spooky activities, including themed haunt zones, funny interactive characters like Swamp Ape, live polka music, animal meet-and-greets, trick-or-treating and the return of the Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum.

The Halloween event is free with park admission.

Click here for tickets and information about Gatorland.

