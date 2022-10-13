Gatorland prepares for ‘Gators, Ghosts and Goblins’ event after being closed due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is preparing for a big weekend as it officially reopens and welcomes guests to its “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” Halloween event.

The daytime family-friendly festivities will take place on the weekends, beginning Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Halloween event is happening after Gatorland was swamped in flood waters due to Hurricane Ian.

“We were worried this year because of the flood whether we were gonna be able to do it or not,” explained Mark McHugh, Gatorland CEO and president. “We had our monster museum get flooded, our pumpkin patch was flooded, areas throughout the park too - so we were really worried we were not gonna be able to pull it off.”

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins at Gatorland (2022) (WKMG)

Thankfully, the dedicated team of Gatorland employees pulled together to get Gatorland guest ready.

“They’re out here with pressure washers, pressure washing all the mud all over. They’re pressure washing the sidewalks and raking debris. Everybody just locked arms and pulled together and absolutely moved mountains to get this thing open,” McHugh said.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins at Gatorland (2022) (WKMG)

“Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” will have a number of spooky activities are on the schedule including themed haunt zones, funny interactive characters including Swamp Ape, live polka music, animal meet-and-greets, trick-or-treating and the return of the incredible Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum.

Swamp Ape - Gators, Ghosts and Goblins at Gatorland (2022) (WKMG)

During the expanded museum walk-through tour, which happens to be in a new location this year, guests will learn about the origins of the world’s most infamous Halloween monsters including Dracula, Frankenstein, the Mummy and so many more.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins at Gatorland (2022) (WKMG)

Guests are guided through the experience by a monster hunter.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins at Gatorland (2022) (WKMG)

Gatorland said guests are welcome to wear costumes but is asking nobody wear anything scary, bloody or violent.

The Halloween event is free with park admission.

Click here for tickets and information about Gatorland.

