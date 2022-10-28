74º

Florida deputies capture 75-pound boa in neighborhood

Deputies help remove snake with FWC help

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Strange Florida, St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County deputies capture 10-foot boa in neighborhood. (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-foot boa weighing 75 pounds was captured by Florida deputies after it was seen in a neighborhood.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that its deputies were called out to Tall Pines neighborhood for the large reptile.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies were able to capture it with the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The snake will most likely be euthanized per FWC policy.

“Nonnative nuisance wildlife may not be transported or released from the site of capture except for the purposes of humane euthanasia,” the agency’s website reads.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

