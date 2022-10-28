Judges toss proposed Orange County rent control ordinance as voters begin casting ballots

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A contentious ballot initiative giving Orange County voters the chance to decide on whether to instate rent control for one year was blocked, according to a ruling filed Thursday.

The opinion from the 5th district court of appeals states a lower court had ruled incorrectly in September when deciding to block a temporary injunction of the ballot initiative that a lawsuit was after, making clear the appeal court’s latest intention was to “reverse and remand for its immediate issuance.”

The rent control ordinance was the target of a lawsuit in September filed by the Florida Apartment Association and the Florida Association of Realtors meant to invalidate the measure.

The initiative sought to cap rent increases to the same percentage as the Consumer Price Index for one year. It had been cleared to appear on ballots for the Nov. 8 election after the Orange County Board of Commissioners in August voted 4-3 in favor.

[TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]

Early voting began in Orange County on Monday and 29,252 ballots had been received from early voters in Orange County by 8:11 a.m. Friday, according to the Florida Division of Elections. The county also saw 72,510 vote-by-mail ballots at that time, as well.

The court did not say exactly how Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles should enforce its decision but did say it expects the results of the ballot initiative will not be certified.

The opinion describes the ballot measure as misleading, partly on grounds the county did not satisfy state statutes which say local governments may not pass rent control measures unless doing so would be “necessary and proper to eliminate an existing housing emergency which is so grave as to constitute a serious menace to the general public.”

According to the opinion, the county hired a consultant to evaluate whether there is a housing emergency. Community Solutions Group of GAI Consultants, Inc. presented its findings in June, and while it was determined “a significant portion of Orange County’s population was spending a large percentage of income on housing costs,” the consultant did not report a “housing emergency,” the opinion claims.

Further, the consultant concluded that the county’s housing woes were “deeply structural and a product of regional and national market influences, likely beyond the control of local regulation,” the opinion states.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Jay Cohen said the county had “presented a plethora of facts supporting its position that a housing crisis exists,” one grave enough to be considered a serious menace to the public.

“Over 80% of households in Orange County are earning at or below the average median income. Those households spend more than 30% of their household income on rent and are having difficulty affording other life necessities such as food, clothing, transportation, and medical care,” Cohen said.

The judge added around 7,000 eviction cases were filed through the first half of 2022, a 70% increase from the year prior.

“Contrary to the position taken by Realtors, these circumstances reflect more than a mere inflationary spiral,” Cohen said.

The Florida Apartment Association, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, released a statement about the ruling Friday.

Last week, despite feedback from experts and professionals in the rental housing industry, the Orange County Commission voted to move a fundamentally flawed rent control measure to the General Election ballot. In response to this violation of state law, FAA filed a swift legal challenge alongside the Florida Realtors seeking to prevent Orange County’s rent control measure from advancing to the November ballot. Throughout several workshops, FAA and even the County's own hired experts pointed out the realities of Florida law and the fact that Orange County's proposal failed to meet the high bar established under statute. It is unfortunate that a majority of the Orange County Commission disregarded the law and instead moved to place this measure on the ballot. Amanda White — Government Affairs Director. Florida Apartment Association

Read the court filing below:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: