Stone Island residents in Volusia still flooded nearly month after Ian

DELTONA, Fla. – It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian hit, and some Central Florida communities are still underwater.

In Deltona, Stone Island on Lake Monroe is prone to flooding, but the county said it’s never taken on as much water as it’s still dealing with.

“I was hoping to come home today, but that’s not happening. I’m hoping maybe tomorrow or pretty soon,” resident Brenda Waters said.

Monday will mark one month since Waters has been able to fully access her house.

“My neighbors who have only lived here three months have been canoeing me over there. I’ve been there four times,” she said. “I rented a U-Haul truck, and it’s sat at my house for a month because I couldn’t get it out. I just had to renew it again.”

On Friday, Volusia County officials said residents there would finally see some relief as they were finally able to get three of the area’s five sewage lift stations back up and running.

“We’re at the mercy of the St. John’s River. It’s one of the few that travels north, and it’s a very slow, little river,” resident Liz Darwick said. “So as slow as it is to flood us, it’s slow to get the water back out.”

As the water finally goes down, though, many are just now starting to see the damage underneath.

“Some of the water, I think, is deteriorating on the roads because some of them are getting potholes in them, so there will be a lot of work to do even by the time we get this dried up,” resident James Kent said.

