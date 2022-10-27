119 confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida, officials say

Following Hurricane Ian’s disastrous trek through southwest and Central Florida, the state’s Medical Examiners Commission announced that at least 119 Floridians have died due to the storm.

The commission said that the deaths were all confirmed to be related to the storm. As of Oct. 25, deaths were confirmed from the following 18 Florida counties.

Charlotte — 8

Collier — 8

Desoto — 1

Hardee — 4

Hendry — 2

Hillsborough — 2

Lake — 1

Lee — 57

Manatee — 4

Martin — 1

Monroe — 7

Orange — 2

Osceola — 3

Polk — 2

Putnam — 3

Sarasota — 8

St. Lucie — 1

Volusia — 5

Of those confirmed deaths, five were in Volusia County, including a Deltona man who drowned in a canal while trying to drain his swimming pool and a New Smyrna Beach-area man who died in his flooded home while awaiting rescue.

Lee County saw the greatest number of deaths resulting from Hurricane Ian at 57 reported thus far.

Experts said that these figures may be updated as additional information becomes available.

