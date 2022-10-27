Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive reopening after flooding from Hurricane Ian

APOPKA, Fla. – The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive will reopen to the public on Oct. 28 after being underwater from Hurricane Ian, the St. Johns River Water Management District said.

This local hidden gem has been closed since the hurricane flooded Central Florida at the end of September.

The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive is a one-way, 11-mile drive that takes people along the eastern portion of the Lake Apopka North Shore.

Visitors will see an array of birds, alligators and other animal species while driving slowly through Florida’s outdoors.

Officials said the drive can take between one and three hours based on how many stops you make along the way.

The drive is open to vehicular traffic between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays. All cars must exit the drive by 5 p.m., officials said.

