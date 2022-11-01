Deputies ID man shot, killed in Orange County; $5K reward offered for information

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Americana Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. and found the victim.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Americana Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. and found the victim, identified Wednesday as Kyle D’Jireh Mote, 21.

Mote was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crimeline on Wednesday issued a bulletin calling for information in the fatal shooting, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in Mote’s death.

Those with information were urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

