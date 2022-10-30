20-year-old Winter Garden man killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Winter Garden man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Ocoee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 5:09 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road near Demastrus Lane, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was traveling north in a pickup truck — south of Demastrus Lane — when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason. The pickup ran off of the roadway to the right and struck a mailbox and a fence before entering a ditch, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the fatal crash and not necessarily its exact location.

