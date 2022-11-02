3-day Greek Fest returns to Orlando. Here’s what to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. – Greek food, music and fun are coming to Orlando this weekend.

For three days, the Orlando Greek Fest is serving up authentic foods at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

[TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]

Here are the hours:

Friday, Nov. 4 — 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Music will be performed by “A Night in Athens,” a trio of musicians whose music is “authentic and gutsy,” the event website reads.

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

Guests will be able to enjoy appetizers, side items, sandwiches, pizza, main dishes and desserts all weekend long. Some of the menu items include:

Spanakopita - Filo stuffed with spinach and feta cheese

Dolmades (2) - Stuffed grape leaves with rice and beef

Gyro Sandwich - Beef and lamb meat with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki wrapped in pita bread.

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner - Grilled chicken on a stick, greek rice, greek style beans

Loukoumades - Greek donuts drizzled with honey and cinnamon

Baklava - Filo with walnuts and honey syrup

The church is located at 1217 Trinity Woods Lane in Maitland. There will be parking available at the church’s parking lot for $5, though there will also be shuttles picking up guests at the office buildings on the corner of Wymore and Hope roads, according to the church.

Admission for the event is free. Click here to view the performance schedule and menu.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: