Local News

3-day Greek Fest returns to Orlando. Here’s what to expect

Guests can enjoy authentic food, music at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Greek food (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Greek food, music and fun are coming to Orlando this weekend.

For three days, the Orlando Greek Fest is serving up authentic foods at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Here are the hours:

  • Friday, Nov. 4 — 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Music will be performed by “A Night in Athens,” a trio of musicians whose music is “authentic and gutsy,” the event website reads.

Guests will be able to enjoy appetizers, side items, sandwiches, pizza, main dishes and desserts all weekend long. Some of the menu items include:

  • Spanakopita - Filo stuffed with spinach and feta cheese
  • Dolmades (2) - Stuffed grape leaves with rice and beef
  • Gyro Sandwich - Beef and lamb meat with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki wrapped in pita bread.
  • Chicken Souvlaki Dinner - Grilled chicken on a stick, greek rice, greek style beans
  • Loukoumades - Greek donuts drizzled with honey and cinnamon
  • Baklava - Filo with walnuts and honey syrup

The church is located at 1217 Trinity Woods Lane in Maitland. There will be parking available at the church’s parking lot for $5, though there will also be shuttles picking up guests at the office buildings on the corner of Wymore and Hope roads, according to the church.

Admission for the event is free. Click here to view the performance schedule and menu.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

