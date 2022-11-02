10th Maker Faire Orlando brings family-friendly innovation expo to Central Florida

The 10th anniversary of Maker Faire Orlando gets underway Nov. 5-6 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The 10th anniversary of Maker Faire Orlando gets underway starting this weekend at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Named after the “makers” behind the 250 exhibits planned to be there, the family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6. According to Ian Cole, founder of Maker Faire Orlando and The Maker Effect Foundation, the events are just as much for attendees as they are for fellow makers.

“Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these ‘makers’ to show their hobbies, experiments or projects,” Cole said in a statement.

Visitors are offered free on-site parking at the fairgrounds — located at 4603 W Colonial Drive — and single-day or weekend passes, available online here. Pre-sale ticket prices for adults start at $20 for one day or $30 for two, while youths and students pay $15 and $25, respectively. Starting Nov. 5, those prices will increase by $5. Children under 3 years old get in free, organizers said.

Discounts are available for first responders, active military, veterans and a variety of educators, including homeschool educators, and those who buy a ticket online before Nov. 4 are automatically entered to win a DeltaMaker 3D printer valued at over $2,500, the website states.

The foundation’s other projects include MakerFX Makerspace, Robot Ruckus and BrightBikes, as well as partnership programs with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and more.

Find maps and schedules for the event by clicking here.

