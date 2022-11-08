COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections.

As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots.

[TRENDING: What is a subtropical storm? | Lunar eclipse coming soon | Become a News 6 Insider]

BREVARD COUNTY

In Brevard County, the total number of active registered voters is 460,372.

So far, there have been 158,099 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 34.35%.

FLAGLER COUNTY

In Flagler County, the total number of active registered voters is 95,306.

So far, there have been 41,676 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 43.73%.

LAKE COUNTY

In Lake County, the total number of active registered voters is 276,188.

So far, there have been 86,248 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 31.23%.

MARION COUNTY

In Marion County, the total number of active registered voters is 271,032.

So far, there have been 81,141 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 29.94%.

ORANGE COUNTY

In Orange County, the total number of active registered voters is 872,729.

So far, there have been 263,559 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 30.20%.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

In Osceola County, the total number of active registered voters is 254,867.

So far, there have been 69,734 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 27.36%.

POLK COUNTY

In Polk County, the total number of active registered voters is 463,936.

So far, there have been 117,945 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 25.42%.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

In Seminole County, the total number of active registered voters is 341,548.

So far, there have been 115,848 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 33.92%.

SUMTER COUNTY

In Sumter County, the total number of active registered voters is 118,110.

So far, there have been 69,668 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 58.99%.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

In Volusia County, the total number of active registered voters is 412,286.

So far, there have been 148,052 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 35.91%.

Check back with News 6 on Election Day for up-to-date coverage on the 2022 midterm elections.