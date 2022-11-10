Flagler County parks closed due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Several Flagler County parks have been closed until further notice due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials.

Nicole — now a tropical storm — brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the county when it struck early Thursday morning.

Due to the storm, the following county parks were forced to close down:

Herschel King Park

Bings Landing

Moody Boat Ramp

Bull Creek Fish Camp

Russell Landing

Shell Bluff

Princess Place Preserve

“This is all because of flooding. The floating docks are unusable,” General Services Director Mike Dickson said. “We won’t be able to set them until the water recedes.”

While Nicole has already passed through the county, officials said the next two high tides will strike at 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, bringing higher water levels to the county.

