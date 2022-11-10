72º

SR-A1A collapses in Flagler after waves from Nicole lash roadway

Nicole makes landfall as Category 1 hurricane south of Vero Beach

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Thursday morning, sections of A1A collapsed as heavy rains and strong winds from Hurricane Nicole blasted through the east coast of Florida.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of State Road A1A in Flagler County collapsed from waves caused by Hurricane Nicole, forcing the closure of the roadway.

The roadway was severely damaged and continues to be impacted by the ocean after Nicole moved through the area.

“This is just one of the reasons why we’re advising you to stay off the barrier island until the storm is gone,” the Flagler County sheriff tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Flagler County emergency management officials said S.R. A1A was closed from 7th Street to 16th Street.

Northbound is closed in Highbridge in Volusia County while southbound is closed at South Central Avenue in Flagler Beach.

Evacuations were ordered for those on the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland, ahead of Nicole’s arrival.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

