Flagler Beach rescue crews save flood victims from impacts of Nicole

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach fire crews managed to rescue 22 people and four pets from rapidly rising flood waters Thursday afternoon as the city continued to suffer from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department.

Nicole hit Florida’s east coast early Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain and speedy wind gusts to the state as it continued northwest toward the Carolinas.

As the storm passed through, it brought major flooding to many areas of the coast, including Flagler Beach.

Pictures shared by the fire department show crews sitting in trucks and patrolling through Flagler Beach as floodwaters swamp some of the city’s residential neighborhoods.

Fire officials said they received help from Flagler County Fire Rescue, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Coast Fire Department during the storm rescues.

