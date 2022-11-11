3 girls cause more than $350K in damage to Volusia business, sheriff’s office says

More than $350,000 worth of damage was incurred after three teenaged girls vandalized a Volusia County business Thursday.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three girls caused more than $350,000 in damage to a business Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The girls, ranging from age 12 to 13, vandalized Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, which was still under a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Nicole, deputies said.

The girls slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, crashed forklifts, smashed the business’ property and graffitied walls, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post.

Deputies said two of the girls spray-painted their own names.

The girls were found after an employee overheard the spraying and saw the girls run from the building, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girls were eventually caught down the street. They face charges of burglary and criminal mischief, both of which are enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency at the time.

