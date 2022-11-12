Early damage assessment in Volusia County tops $481 million from Hurricane Nicole

The initial damage assessment for Hurricane Nicole’s wrath in Volusia County is over $481 million, topping the $377 million mark set by Hurricane Ian, according to the Volusia County Property Appraiser.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The initial damage assessment for Hurricane Nicole’s wrath in Volusia County is over $481 million, topping the $377 million mark set by Hurricane Ian, according to the Volusia County Property Appraiser.

Officials said the numbers will rise as property assessment teams visit additional buildings over the coming days.

The breakdown in damages for cities in Volusia County are:

Daytona Beach Shores: $370.3 million

New Smyrna Beach: $51.1 million

Daytona Beach: $50 million

Unincorporated areas: $5.5 million

Ponce Inlet: $2.6 million

Port Orange: $1.3 million

Holly Hill: $452,676

Buildings deemed unsafe and evacuated, city-by-city:

HURRICANE IAN

Daytona Beach Shores

Hawaiian Inn, 2301 S. Atlantic Ave. (five stories)

Holiday Inn Express, 3301 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)

South Shore Motel, 3225 S. Atlantic Ave. (three stories)

White Surf Condo, 3555 S. Atlantic Ave. (seven stories)

HURRICANE NICOLE

Daytona Beach Shores

Castaways Beach Resort, 2043 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)

Curran Shores North, 3615 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)

Dimucci Tower 14, 3797 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)

Grande Coquina Condo, 3333 S. Atlantic Ave. (22 stories)

Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave. (3 stories)

Lexington Hotel, 2323 S. Atlantic Ave. (6 stories)

Marabella Condo, 3343 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)

Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)

OPUS Condo, 2071 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)

Pirate’s Cove, 3501 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)

Sanibel Condo, 3799 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)

Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)

Sherwin Condo, 2555 S. Atlantic Ave. (19 stories)

St. Kitts Condominium, 2855 S. Atlantic Ave. (6 stories)

Towers Grande, 2055 S. Atlantic Ave. (15 stories)

Tropic Shores Resort, 3111 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)

Twin Towers North, 3311 S. Atlantic Ave. (18 stories)

Twin Towers South, 3315 S. Atlantic Ave. (18 stories)

Sunglow Resort, 3647 S. Atlantic Ave. (10 stories)

One single-family home

New Smyrna Beach

Las Brisas Condominiums, 3001 S. Atlantic Ave. (the two easterly oceanfront buildings) (3 stories)

Sea Coast Gardens II Condominiums, 4151 S. Atlantic Ave. (5 stories)

Sea Dunes Sand Dollar, 4305 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)

Sea Dunes Nautilus, 4365 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)

Pieces of Eight, 4375 S. Atlantic Ave. (3 stories)

Three single-family homes

Wilbur-by-the-Sea

At least 30 single-family homes

Ponce Inlet

Ponce Inlet Villas, Building B, 4421 S. Atlantic Ave.

Racing’s North Turn, 4511 S. Atlantic Ave.

Seven single-family homes

