Orlando celebrates Veterans Day with 23rd annual parade

It was a celebration in downtown Orlando Saturday morning with the 23rd annual City of Orlando Veterans Day parade, honoring those who fight for our freedom.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a celebration in downtown Orlando Saturday morning with the 23rd annual City of Orlando Veterans Day parade, honoring those who fight for our freedom.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer led a tribute to honor local veterans, including those who continue fighting for our country.

“It’s so important that we honor and recognize the people who have served in the military and are serving in the military,” Dyer said.

[TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane | WATCH: Drone shows wreckage of Florida beachfront homes ruined by Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

We watched Saturday as high school bands, JROTCs and more than 45 Central Florida veteran organizations participated in the parade. Many people described our local veterans as heroes, and they called their sacrifice a priority.

“One of the things we strive to do in Orlando is have a veteran advisory committee that helps us figure out the best ways that we can make this the most veteran-friendly community in the country,” Dyer said.

The parade’s theme this year was “Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps and Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.”

The parade still went on Saturday despite a busy week here in Central Florida, including Hurricane Nicole’s visit early Thursday and EDC Orlando’s kickoff Friday afternoon at Tinker Field.

“It’s great to cap the week with this event. We’ve obviously had a lot going on from the hurricane to Election Day on Tuesday, Electric Daisy (Carnival) is happening over at Camping World Stadium,” Dyer said. “So, I think the most important thing to remember is freedom is not free, somebody had to fight for your freedom.”

News 6′s very own Trooper Steve was there, a U.S. Air Force veteran who also served in Iraq and Korea.

Trooper Steve takes a selfie with News 6 Photojournalist James "Goose" Gosselin at the City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 12, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

New this year, there was a post-parade celebration at Lake Eola Park Amphitheater from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., offering face-painting, live music, food and games.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: