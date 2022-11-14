2 electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings

A man and woman who were electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, according to a GoFundMe account.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the two encountered a downed power line in Conway during the storm on Thursday.

The GoFundMe page identified the victims as Khalil and Kianna Sapp.

“These two siblings with positive attitudes (were) always willing to help others and always put others needs before theirs,” the post reads.

The sheriff’s office said the man was found unresponsive after he exited a vehicle and was pronounced dead. The woman, his sister, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Officials said a baby was found in the car unharmed and was later reunited with a family member.

The GoFundMe was set up by Isaac Reano and his wife Mercede Lim, both owners of Nails by Mercede, where Khalil worked.

“We would invite him over our house he was welcomed into our house into our family. So he became one of our kids,” Lim said.

Reano said Khalil “was much more like a son than a friend.”

Reano and Lim said family and friends of the siblings are arriving from Savannah, Georgia, to remember the two at a makeshift memorial.

“Hearing everybody’s story and kind of putting everything together by mainly knowing how he is I think, we believe, that what happened was that he saw a fire on the street he probably came out to try to turn it out because that was who he was, he always wanted to help,” Reano said. “... But then his sister, as a sister knowing her brother is struggling, she probably ran out to say, ‘Hey let me help you.’”

Reano and Lim are raising money for the funeral expenses and to help pay expenses for the baby, according to the account.

