Moped chase in Mims ends with shooting, arrest, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. – A man is locked up after shooting another man in the back twice while chasing the victim through Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Blair, Jr., 23, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Tuesday.

Deputies said they were called to a shooting victim on Kittles Street around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11. The man was found with two gunshot wounds to his back, according to an affidavit for an arrest.

The victim was able to tell deputies that Blair was the shooter, records show. After being treated for his injuries, deputies questioned the victim further about what happened.

The man said he received a call from a woman, who is Blair’s live-in girlfriend, to come pick her up so they could “hang out,” the affidavit said.

The victim said he drove over to Kittles Street on his moped to pick up the woman, deputies said. As the pair drove, the victim said the woman noticed a car coming up behind them and said “Oh [expletive], it’s Junior,” records show.

Blair then chased the pair on the moped, prompting the victim to drive into the grass to allow the woman to get off before he took off again, deputies said.

The victim told investigators that he heard two loud pops and felt the bullets hit him in the back before he managed to get back to his home where the victim’s roommate called 911, records show.

Blair faces charges of firing a gun from a vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

