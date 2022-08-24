Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001.

Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field.

The top of the field showcases the words Never Forget 9-11-01. Below that, the Twin Towers are depicted with an eagle anchoring the bottom of the design.

Farm officials went on to share that the field is ready for sunflower picking.

There are several days and times available for sunflower picking through Friday, Aug. 26.

It costs $5 per person to enter the field and children 3 and under get in free. According to the post, one sunflower costs $2, two cost $3.50 and three flowers cost $5.

The farm said you must bring something with you to cut the flowers and that the farm is cash only.

Farm officials said in Facebook comments that the field might be open this weekend but it depends on the weather forecast.

For the most up-to-date information, check the farm’s Facebook page.

The sunflower field is ready! The design I made is in memory of 9/11/01. Please remember that the schedule is subject to... Posted by Sledd's U-Pick Farm on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

