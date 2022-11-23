Orange County expects to complete hurricane debris removal by mid-December

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews contracted by Orange County to remove debris from hurricanes Ian and Nicole have so far cleared thousands of truckloads’ worth and expect their work to be finished in about a month, according to a news release Wednesday.

The amount of debris cleared throughout Orange County since Oct. 6 — more than 220,000 cubic yards — would fill 5,500 commercial-sized dumpsters or nearly 15,000 average-sized dump trucks, the release states.

The contractors have been working 12 hours a day, seven days a week to maintain streets and roads, the release states.

Debris removal efforts are first focused on subdivisions with critical needs before lesser-affected areas are tended to, according to the county. Projections for how long it could take the county’s contractors to finish their work currently point to mid-December, the county said.

The release shows that after the Thanksgiving holiday, crews will continue working on Friday, Nov. 25.

Residents were reminded that their storm-related debris should be placed in the county’s right of way.

