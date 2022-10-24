Seminole County leaders give update on Hurricane Ian recovery

FEMA sets up assistance center for storm victims in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders will provide an update Monday morning about recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

The news briefing will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Seminole County Emergency Operations Center at 150 Eslinger Way in Sanford.

Seminole County’s Chief Administrator for the Office of Emergency Management Alan Harris will provide an update on storm recovery efforts.

He will be joined by Casey Penn, the Florida Department of Children and Families Assistant Secretary for Economic Self Sufficiency, and Donna Walsh, Florida Department of Health in Seminole Health Officer. They will discuss well water testing and the opening of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP.

Chris Anderson, Seminole County Supervisor of Elections, will also be on hand to discuss early voting.

