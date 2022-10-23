Geneva residents still dealing with flood waters as nearby State Road 46 reopens to traffic in Seminole County

More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, State Road 46 fully opened to traffic Sunday in Seminole County. The road reopened with one lane earlier in the week near Geneva, after water from the St. John’s River no longer covered the street.

GENEVA, Fla. – More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, State Road 46 fully opened to traffic Sunday in Seminole County. The road reopened with one lane earlier in the week near Geneva, after water from the St. John’s River no longer covered the street.

As the water recedes on SR 46, a few blocks away some roads and homes remain flooded, a reminder that the recovery will take weeks.

Crossover Lane at Jungle Road is underwater close to Lake Harney. Homeowners who live in the area are still using boats to get in and out.

“I actually took my UTV up and down the street,” said Gabe Madlang. “It’s still a little too deep. You’ve got probably about 24 inches in the deeper spots.”

[TRENDING: Florida puts $5M toward helping residents of 6 counties pay home insurance deductibles after Hurricane Ian | Shooting in Eatonville fatally wounds man later found in crashed car in College Park, Orange County deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Gabe Madlang is keeping a close watch on the water level. This weekend the power is finally back on at his home on Whitcomb Drive.

“It’s getting better,” said Madlang. “I’ll tell you when the power came on today it was huge news. I smiled for the first time in 3 weeks today,” said Madlang.

His property remains flooded as he works to clear out what he can.

“The house is ok,” said Madlang. “I mean, I definitely had some water in the detached garage and everything over in there. All personal belongings and that sort of stuff is starting to dry out, but it is certainly all ruined and totaled,”' said Madlang.

Alex Smith showed videos of his home on Fort Lane in Geneva which flooded after Ian. He said he is finally starting to clean out the inside.

“We’re just ripping out drywall and getting started on the drying out process,” said Smith. “The house finally had water out of it a few days ago.”

The St. Johns River at Lake Harney has receded about two feet from its record reached after Ian. It remains at major flood stage.

A relief site set up at the Geneva Rural Heritage Center on Main Street is where families can do laundry and take showers if needed. Bottled water, meals, and other necessities are also available.

“The Rubbermaid totes, they’re like gold for people that are trying to put their stuff some place safe,” said Joy Recicar.

Totes and cleaning supplies are stocked high in a supply room, ready for pick up.

“It’s going to be a long-term kind of thing, because there’s many that it’s going to be weeks before they can even use the cleaning supplies,” said Recicar.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: