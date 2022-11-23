74º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Reports of gunshots lead to man’s body in Seminole County apartment, deputies say

Investigation underway at Vista Haven Apartments

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Crime
Police lights generic

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a Seminole County apartment early Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said residents reported hearing gunshots around 8:10 a.m. at Vista Haven Apartment Homes.

[TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | WATCH: Sedan driver flees after hitting, injuring 12-year-old bicyclist in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies found shell casings and blood in a breezeway of one of the buildings and found blood on a locked apartment door.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were able to get into the apartment and found a man dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Deputies said there is no information on a suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email