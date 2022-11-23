Salvation Army of Orlando prepares to serve thousands for annual Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army of Orlando is getting ready to serve more than 8,200 meals on Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – The countdown to the annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving Day meal in Orlando has begun with culinary students, faculty and staff making more than 8,200 traditional meals for Orange County’s less fortunate populations.

It will be the first time preparing the meal for master chef Alex Erdmann, the dean of Valencia College School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality who is leading the team of students and chefs to make it a memorable day.

[TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | Labor shortages force 2 Orlando restaurants to close up shop | Become a News 6 Insider]

“It’s just an amazing idea and really a cool project something that we really wanted to do,” he said. “It’s really good for us to get students involved in community services.”

The day before the event, student volunteers, faculty staff and some of their family members arrived at the downtown facility to package about 8,400 sugar cookies that will be part of the Thanksgiving meal.

“That group of college students and professors and the chefs have a great heart for the community, and we’re grateful to CJ and Dave Harris who provided the funding for all of Thanksgiving, so Orlando can have a great Thanksgiving,” Captain Ken Chapman, area commander for the Salvation Army said.

Boxes of bread rolls will be served along with 2,000 pounds of turkey breast, 120 gallons of gravy, 2,000 pounds of potatoes, 1,500 pounds of green beans and 1,500 pounds of cranberry sauce.

“The first delivery is gonna be at 9:30 at 10:30 is the second delivery and then every 45 minutes we’re going to produce about 2 thousand meals,” Erdmann said.

The event starts at 11 am and runs through 2 pm at the Salvation Army campus at 601 West Livingston Street.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: