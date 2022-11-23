Turkey to go: Here are many of the Central Florida restaurants open on Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you’re trying to save yourself a day and a half of cooking or you’re doing it for the atmosphere, going out to eat can make for a valid Thanksgiving.
Seriously! With changing tides in economics, rising costs suggest it could be cheaper this year to eat out than stay in on Turkey Day.
If you really do have a hankering for a home-cooked shindig, though, we’ve got you covered there.
For all others, we’ve put together the following, non-exhaustive list of many restaurants in our area that will be open on Nov. 24:
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar*
Universal CityWalk restaurants*
*Some spots require reservations. Follow the links to inquire.
