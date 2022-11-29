Lake County man arrested after punching dog, swinging vacuum at family

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Minneola man was arrested after witnesses said he punched a dog before threatening others living at his home, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call on Nov. 19 about Gregory Berg, 45, who had come home drunk, hit the dog and threatened to shoot other members of the household if they called law enforcement.

Witnesses in the home told deputies that Berg had gotten into an argument with someone in the house, and after the dog began to bark, Berg hit, kicked and threw the dog in response, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said witnesses also told them Berg went upstairs, began throwing objects down at everyone in the home and swung a vacuum at them, too. Berg then threatened to shoot anyone who came into his room, deputies said.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the family and went to Berg’s room on the second floor to make contact with him, the arrest affidavit shows.

The affidavit says that when deputies tried to arrest Berg, he refused to leave the home, and deputies searched him for weapons. According to deputies, they were able to find a pocket knife on Berg, who went to reach for the knife before being stopped and handcuffed by deputies.

Deputies later found Alprazolam in a container attached to Berg’s key ring, which Berg didn’t have a prescription for, the arrest report shows.

Berg faces charges of resisting without violence, cruelty to animals, possession of certain drugs without prescriptions and three counts of domestic assault. A no victim contact order has since been placed against him, court records show.

