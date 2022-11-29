Remember these? Safety agency needs help with details of decades-old TV ads

A toy safety PSA from the 1970s features actors in an "western" setting, including Richard Moll.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission normally puts out helpful safety information for the public.

However, the agency now wants the public’s help with information.

The agency began releasing publishing older public service announcements, or PSAs, to YouTube. Many of these videos have not been seen in decades and feature celebrities like the cast of the TV series “MASH” or football player Rosie Greer.

U.S. CPSC said it was told in 2019 that the National Archives would not permanently save the PSAs, so the agency decided to do the work itself. Some videos will be released monthly over the next few years, the agency said.

The PSAs cover a range of subjects across the agency’s jurisdiction including carbon monoxide safety, crib safety, poison prevention, gas can safety, and toy safety among others. pic.twitter.com/BDpmS3bjJX — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 28, 2022

But they don’t know all the details about the videos. That’s where the public comes in. The agency said it’s hoping people can help with information like release dates and the actors in the videos.

We're locking in Richard Moll, for sure. We need some additional Harry Dean Stanton experts to weigh in, before we make the call. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 28, 2022

For instance, Twitter sleuths have already helped identify actor Richard Moll from the 80s sitcom “Night Court” as an actor in a PSA about toy safety.

People who can help with the information can email the agency at info@cpsc.gov, or reach out to them via Twitter.

