All is calm in this Opera Orlando show based on 1914′s WWI Christmas Truce

Orlando Opera's “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" is coming to Lakeland on Friday.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Opera Orlando is promising to bring a story of camaraderie, hope and peace during the holidays with “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.″

The company, which is visiting Lakeland for the first time, starts its tour of the show with a 7:30 p.m. performance at Polk Theatre on Friday.

“We’re so excited to have the opportunity to tour our shows to the Polk Theatre stage for the very first time,” Gabriel Preisser, general director for Opera Orlando, said in a news release. “It’s incredible to know that we have the opportunity to mount this extraordinary World War I tale in a theater that stayed connected to their community during World War II by providing wartime fundraising activities and up-to-date news on the frontlines.”

The 75-minute production, set at World War I’s Western Front and based on actual soldiers’ letters, will be sung a cappella. It captures the historic harmony achieved on the frontlines of No Man’s Land during the holidays, started by one German soldier who stepped out and sang “Stille Nacht (Silent Night),” resulting in cascading compassion and Christmas cheer celebrated all around.

Written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach, this epic retelling of calm in the chaos is sure to pull at audiences’ heartstrings.

A talkback, during which audience members can ask questions of the cast and creative team, will follow the performance.

Tickets range from $29 to $69. To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

