Wild hogs wreak havoc, injure senior resident in Palm Coast community

PALM COAST, Fla. – Residents of The Crossings, a subdivision of Grand Haven in Palm Coast, are being targeted by wild hogs.

“There’s all craters and (the hogs) unearthed my lighting wires,” said Bart Kaplan, showing the aftermath of what wild hogs did to the front yard and foundation of the home he shares with his wife, Diana.

The couple, who moved to The Crossings in 2006, knew the development was surrounded by a swamp preserve and were aware of the wild animals, but they told News 6 the issue got worse in 2020. Since then, the Kaplans have tried to get the homeowners association to allow them to better protect their home.

“We’re not allowed to put fences, even in our backyard. I get putting it in the front, but we have no protection in the back,” Kaplan said. “For years, (their answer’s) been to do nothing. I had petitions, I lobbied a lot of people here and nothing. It was continuously pushed back by the HOA.”

The wild hogs have been seen in broad daylight but mostly at night, destroying yards and common areas in the community.

Not only have these animals destroyed property but one of the Kaplans’ neighbors who lives across the street from them was attacked in early November by a pair of wild hogs.

“Now when I go out at night, I carry a baseball bat. That’s the weapon I have,” 89-year-old David Reisman said.

Reisman said he had gone out one night to walk his dog when he encountered the wild hogs.

“(It’s) probably the worst thing that’s ever happened to me in my life,” Reisman said. “Fortunately, the flashlight I had was big. I just kept hitting the pig that was wrestling with me. He knocked me into the bushes.”

Nancy Connors, whose front yard was also damaged, said she’s fearful of the hogs and hopes the Community Development District (CDD) and HOA will take action soon.

“I don’t really know what to do about it,” Connors said. “I just hope they can do something. I don’t know what they’re going to do or what they have in mind, but I just hope you know, people don’t have to go through this all the time. It’s terrible and it’s actually scary.”

A meeting with the CDD and residents Thursday is expected to address the issue. Kaplan said he hopes they will allow him to put up a fence, like his next-door neighbor did before the HOA changed rules regarding fences.

“Now, if we’re not able to do this, then we need a fence encircling the entire village. It’s got to be one or the other,” Kaplan said. “Now more than ever, more people here—half the people—now have damage.”

