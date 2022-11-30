‘Every Girl Deserves Flowers:’ Daytona Beach photography exhibit gives girls a voice

An upcoming photography exhibit shines the spotlight on students from Pace Center for Girls Volusia-Flagler. Pace Center provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for middle and high school girls who have experienced trauma. “I think trauma often silences or quiets, certainly, and dims the light of people who experience it. So giving voice, giving young people a voice, giving the girls a voice to kind of say and to express what they’re feeling and what they’re thinking is important,” Executive Director Sheila Jordan said.

The exhibit is called “Every Girl Deserves Flowers.”

“Yes, they deserve sustenance. They deserve a place to have their school. But they deserve the finer things in life, like art and culture,” Community Engagement Coordinator Tamara Huth said.

The exhibit opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences on Nova Road in Daytona Beach. It’s a culmination of a six-week photography class taught by local artist Patricia Christakos. Students’ favorite photos will be on display and available for purchase.

“And instead of just having her donate money and write a check, we had her share photography with our girls, provide them with a six-week photography lesson class. You see selfies, and you see girls representing this confidence that we often realize later is not quite exactly confidence, it comes from someplace else,” Jordan said.

The project was voluntary. 16-year-old Orrianna Maddox said she initially did not want to participate, but she then discovered her love of photography. She told News 6 that it’s a great coping skill for tough times.

“And now I’m taking walks and stuff, and my camera roll is not filled with just my face now. Every girl needs to know that they matter,” Maddox said.

Every Girl Deserves Flowers runs through March 5, 2023. The silent auction for the opening night reception opens on Nov. 30. You can bid on items, buy tickets, or make a donation to the Pace Center online here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/sLv/.

