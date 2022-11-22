Winter break is on the way. How you can keep your kids educated and entertained when school is out.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Most students in Central Florida are off school this week for Thanksgiving, but in less than a month, schools will be out for the longer winter holiday break. That can leave parents scrambling trying to figure out how to keep their kids safe and entertained.

A break from school doesn’t have to mean a break from learning, and the best way to do that? By making it fun.

The Orlando Science Center is offering two weeks of winter break camps this year, from December 19th through December 30th. Camp is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and gets hands-on with experiments, physics, and even some fun creatures.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and prices range from $100 to $280, depending on how many days your student attends and on whether or not you’re a member of the science center.

The science center also offers before and after care for an extra $17 per day. You can register your kids for camp at OSC, here.

For the elementary-aged “gal pals” in your life, Big Dreams Bloom is offering a “Making Merry Holiday Camp”. Big Dreams Bloom supports girls in stem, and focuses on hands-on activities featuring trailblazers from “herstory.”

That runs from December 19th through the 22nd. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monarch Learning Academy. The price is $75 per day, and students will be bringing home the special keepsakes they create in camp. You can learn more about the Big Dreams Bloom camp here.