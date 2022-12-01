Orlando woman celebrates 100th birthday, shares ‘secret’ to long life

Orlando's Ms. Rosie Colon on Wednesday celebrated her 100th birthday with help from friends, family, even by some visiting Orlando police officers. We caught up with Ms. Rosie to congratulate her, and to ask for some of her wisdom.

“I think my heart is coming out to greet everybody because everybody’s here together, and it’s the best thing in life,” she said.

Ms. Rosie had lots of company while we visited, including several officers with the Orlando Police Department who brought her flowers and hugs.

We of course asked Ms. Rosie what her “secret” was, regarding her long life and contagious optimism. She mentioned her family, including her four children and six grandchildren.

