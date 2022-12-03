2 hurt when falling pallets trap people in warehouse, Orange County fire officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after pallets fell in a warehouse and trapped them, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Oak Ridge around 10 a.m., records show. According to an OCFR spokesperson, anyone who was trapped had been freed by the time units arrived, and firefighters were clearing the scene by 10:30 a.m.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also had a presence at the scene, the spokesperson said.

No other details have been confirmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

