Local News

Report of shooting leads Orlando police to wounded man on International Drive

Victim found near hotel in Orlando’s tourist district

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found injured near a hotel on International Drive in Orlando after police responded to a reported shooting early Monday.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 6300 block of International Drive around 4:40 a.m.

The department said the man was possibly shot near a hotel, though the identity of the suspected shooter is unknown.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

An investigation is ongoing.

