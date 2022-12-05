Report of shooting leads Orlando police to wounded man on International Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found injured near a hotel on International Drive in Orlando after police responded to a reported shooting early Monday.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 6300 block of International Drive around 4:40 a.m.

The department said the man was possibly shot near a hotel, though the identity of the suspected shooter is unknown.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

An investigation is ongoing.

